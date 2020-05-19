New cloud security from Brainloop

German IT security provider Brainloop has announced a new cloud security architecture to be launched next month. In addition, it has revamped Brainloop Dox, its file sync and share solution. With a completely new design, Dox now supports Apple Macs and a wide range of mobile devices as well as Windows machines.

Brainloop’s new cloud architecture works hand in hand with Brainloop Dox. A faster upload capability and increased bandwidth speeds up the filesharing solution and enables users to work with no delays. The size limit for uploaded files has also been increased. In addition, the architecture has been redesigned to make it more scalable and now gives users even more flexibility. The solution has been designed for deployment in a large enterprise – simple administration, straightforward integration and easy definition of company security policies.

Brianloop's CEO, Thomas Deutschmann, said: “We are living in the era of digitalisation and people want to work in a flexible, efficient and productive way. They can only do that if they’re able to securely share the content they’re working on, wherever they may be. The ‘sharing generation’ wants to work intuitively and without having to make detours. This is why companies really need to offer their employees convenient and secure filesharing.”

Companies can test the new version of Brainloop Dox, which is available worldwide in English, German and French, for a month free of charge.

