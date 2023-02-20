Five ways for businesses to optimise cloud spending in 2023

As a new financial year approaches, many businesses will inevitably be reviewing their spending and looking to optimise costs in 2023/24.

And, as the Financial Times recently highlighted, firms are increasingly seeking new way to save on their cloud-related costs, which led to slower-than-expected cloud growth in the final quarter of 2022.



Look no further than Virtana's survey, which found 82% of organisations had incurred “unnecessary” cloud costs.

So, how can small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) optimise their cloud spending without reducing the quality of the service they’re getting?



Experts from the cloud hosting platform Cloudways, a DigitalOcean company, have now offered their advice on cloud spending optimisation over the next 12 months and beyond.