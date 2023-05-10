Snowflake expands after reporting impressive EMEA growth
Cloud computing giant Snowflake is opening a new UK office after reporting significant financial growth in the EMEA region.
The data cloud company is expanding with a new site in London, which includes a customer experience centre (CEC). This, Snowflake says, will provide the ultimate workplace experience to employees and an area for collaboration with prospective clients.
It follows an impressive fiscal 2023 which saw the company’s product revenue in EMEA grow by 72% year-on-year. The workforce itself was expanded by 68% across the region, reaching 1,289 in total as of 31 January 2023.
Moreover, in the UK specifically, Snowflake announced its availability on Microsoft Azure, a key milestone driven by high customer demand for local data residency both in the private and public sector.
Snowflake achieves impressive growth
Snowflake continues to grow in EMEA following the successful fiscal year.
Significant milestones have included:
- Shifting the EMEA sales team to a vertical-focused model
- Driving wider customer adoption and consumption in the region
- Delivering developments and innovations related to data and application collaboration
- Increase availability of its developer offerings with the GA of Snowpark
Alison Tierney, SVP EMEA at Snowflake, said: “FY23, we were laser-focused on shifting and cementing our position as a fully-fledged vertical company.
“This enables us to have deeper conversations with customers where each function from sales to marketing is driving the value of our tailored industry data cloud offerings to meet the opportunities and requirements associated with industries from financial services to retail.
“In the year ahead, we will focus on a few core areas for our EMEA customers, such as Snowpark, Customer 360 and ESG. These will empower our customers to develop new applications, help them understand the end-to-end journey of their own customers, and harness data to drive sustainability.”
Sustainability at heart of new Snowflake office
Snowflake’s new UK office will occupy 3,434 square metres in the heart of the city, near Liverpool Street, and is doubling in size capacity-wise.
Sustainability is at the heart of the new facility. The building is cladded with a terracotta facade that has a low-carbon emissions rating, ensuring the cooling and heating systems within the building remain in balance and highly efficient.
The building also maximises heating efficiency by utilising a shared energy centre. Furthermore, all third-party vendors – such as hospitality and cleaning staff – use entirely ecological and pesticide-free products.
Julien Alteirac, AVP for the UK&I and Benelux at Snowflake, added: “We are seeing growth across all verticals and, as the number of customers increases, the attraction and value of the data cloud for our prospects has followed.
“The opening of our new office is testament to our growth in EMEA and demonstrates our long-term goals in expanding our activity in the UK market, and supporting Snowflake’s sustained and continued growth in the coming years.
“As the second CEC to launch in the EMEA region, the space will act as a strategic tool to build strong relationships, customer intimacy and trust. It is also a great opportunity to collect valuable insights from them to innovate and further develop our products and solutions.”
