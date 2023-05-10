Cloud computing giant Snowflake is opening a new UK office after reporting significant financial growth in the EMEA region.

The data cloud company is expanding with a new site in London, which includes a customer experience centre (CEC). This, Snowflake says, will provide the ultimate workplace experience to employees and an area for collaboration with prospective clients.

It follows an impressive fiscal 2023 which saw the company’s product revenue in EMEA grow by 72% year-on-year. The workforce itself was expanded by 68% across the region, reaching 1,289 in total as of 31 January 2023.

Moreover, in the UK specifically, Snowflake announced its availability on Microsoft Azure, a key milestone driven by high customer demand for local data residency both in the private and public sector.

