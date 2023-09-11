KnowBe4, the US-based provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is set to unveil its new UK headquarters.

The Florida firm’s ambitious expansion is continuing with the opening of an office at One Leeds City Office Park, solidifying the Yorkshire city’s burgeoning reputation as a thriving tech hub.

It comes hot on the heels of KnowBe4 opening new EMEA headquarters in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

KnowBe4 was founded by CEO, Stu Sjouwerman, a serial entrepreneur and data security expert who wanted to help organisations manage the problem of cybercrime social engineering tactics through security awareness training. More than 60,000 organisations across the globe are benefitting from its support.

“We’re thrilled to extend our footprint to Leeds, a city that mirrors our commitment to innovation, security and growth," said Sjouwerman.

"With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, it's essential for organisations and individuals to be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat these risks effectively.

“Our presence here signifies our dedication to making a meaningful impact on cybersecurity awareness in the region and beyond.”

