KnowBe4 continues expansion by opening new UK headquarters
KnowBe4, the US-based provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is set to unveil its new UK headquarters.
The Florida firm’s ambitious expansion is continuing with the opening of an office at One Leeds City Office Park, solidifying the Yorkshire city’s burgeoning reputation as a thriving tech hub.
It comes hot on the heels of KnowBe4 opening new EMEA headquarters in the Dutch city of Utrecht.
KnowBe4 was founded by CEO, Stu Sjouwerman, a serial entrepreneur and data security expert who wanted to help organisations manage the problem of cybercrime social engineering tactics through security awareness training. More than 60,000 organisations across the globe are benefitting from its support.
“We’re thrilled to extend our footprint to Leeds, a city that mirrors our commitment to innovation, security and growth," said Sjouwerman.
"With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, it's essential for organisations and individuals to be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat these risks effectively.
“Our presence here signifies our dedication to making a meaningful impact on cybersecurity awareness in the region and beyond.”
KnowBe4 continues to grow
KnowBe4 said its expansion to Leeds would align seamlessly with the city's mission to cultivate an environment that supports technological innovation, entrepreneurship and global partnerships.
The company's industry-leading solutions will bolster the cybersecurity infrastructure of local businesses, while providing a platform for educational initiatives that promote a safer digital world.
Joining Sjouwerman at the unveiling of KnowBe4’s UK base will be Javvad Malik, Lead Security Awareness Advocate, who will be on hand to discuss the company’s vision for advancing cybersecurity education and awareness on a global scale.
“As an advocate for cybersecurity awareness, I am excited about the opportunity to engage with the vibrant tech community in Leeds,” Malik added.
“Together, we can raise the bar on security education and empower individuals and organisations to defend against threats from phishing, social engineering and other evolving tactics used by cybercriminals.”
