Nokia, Telia and Intel conduct groundbreaking 5G trial in Oulu, Finland

Nokia, Telia and Intel have performed the first 'real-world' trial of 5G industrial applications at Nokia's Conscious Factory in Oulu, Finland.

The trio of technology giants came together for the trail at the end of March, leveraging the ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth capabilities of 5G to support time-critical applications and enhance production and efficiency in a manufacturing environment.



Representing one of the first real-world applications of 'Industry 4.0', Nokia and Telia worked with Intel and Finnish software startup Finwe at the Nokia base station using a trial 5G radio access network operating in the 28 GHz frequency band.

See also:



"Nokia's 5G capabilities allow operators such as Telia to leverage machine learning and automation by opening up network data and intelligence," said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

"As we continue to deliver machine learning capabilities in Nokia's ReefShark chipsets and develop advanced algorithms we will further enhance our radio performance, allowing customers to take advantage of new business opportunities in the 5G and IoT world."

Last month, Business Chief reported that the United Kingdom has awarded £25mn worth of funding to six new 5G testbeds, part of its £1bn digital strategy announced last year.

According to a recent report from CCS Insight, western Europe continues to trail both the US and Asia in the way of 5G adoption.