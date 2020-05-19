Nokia X6 now available



The Nokia X6 is now available in selected markets and, let me tell you, this phone is great.

It comes with an “all-you-can-eat” music offering, which promises to “pioneer new ways for the world to experience music”, and is expected to retail at around 450 euros.

“The Nokia X6 Comes With Music edition is a stellar offering, that gives music fans the power to download all the music they could ever want - quickly, easily and for free,” said Ole Feddersen, Vice President, Smartphones, Nokia. “We are giving people handy access to and ownership of a vast music library and a great new touchscreen device to play their music on.”

Nokia says that, in addition to the unlimited access to millions of tracks available in Nokia Music Store, Comes With Music subscribers will be able to download exclusive content directly to their device or PC from both international superstars and favorite local artists.

Fans will have access to bonus tracks, remixes and other additional content free of charge, as part of the Comes With Music subscription.

UNIQUE DEVICE

The Nokia X6 is described as a “powerful entertainment device” and is capable of playing up to 35 hours of music, offering 32GB of on-board memory and supporting all main digital music formats, with a slick 3.2" finger touch interface and a 5 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss lens.

“The Nokia X6 is a hive of activity that brings friends and virtual communities, like facebook, to the homescreen, making it easy to socialise with friends and follow all the favourite blogs and celeb gossips,” Nokia said.

The phone will initially be available in Europe, Eurasia and the Middle-East and Africa.

It is also possible to order the device from the Nokia Online Store: http://europe.nokia.com/buy-online

