Orange and Europol sign MoU to help prevent cybercrime in Europe

Orange and Europol, the European Union's law enforcement agency, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the prevention of cybercrime.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covers the sharing of information and expertise on cyberthreats and major attacks, especially in Orange's areas of specialism such as spam, DDoS attacks, fraud, and cyberattacks on mobiles or banking services.

Through the collaboration, the pair hope to make cyberspace more secure for individuals, businesses and governments. According to recent research, cyber breaches recorded by companies have doubled since 2012 from 68 per business to 130 per business in 2017.

"As a telecommunications operator with operations in seven European countries, Orange is keenly aware of the need for international coordination on fraud and cybercrime," said Jean-Luc Moliner, its Head of Group Security.

"Thanks to our work with the relevant authorities in each country and the experience it has given us, we will be able to capitalise on this agreement with Europol to offer our customers and all web users a safer Internet. With close to a thousand experts in its Cybersecurity Division, Orange is a key player in Europe."

Steven Wilson, Head of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre, added: "As criminals increasingly threaten citizens’ and businesses’ digital lives, it is vital for the law enforcement community to work closely with the global industry players to create a safe environment on the internet. I am confident that the high-level of technical expertise that Orange will bring will result in a significant benefit to our work."