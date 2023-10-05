Palo Alto Networks began developing a presence in the UK in 2009 and, in the ensuing years, has succeeded in growing a significant customer base thanks to continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in AI, analytics, automation and orchestration.

By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the business is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of clients across clouds, networks and mobile devices.

Looking ahead, Palo Alto Networks plans to embark on a bold recruitment drive in the UK, training prospective workers from various different backgrounds in the process.

“Our new UK headquarters and continued investment in the UK builds on Palo Alto Networks’ commitment to the UK over the past 14 years, and will create new jobs and enhance our ability to help our customers stay ahead of emerging cyber threats,” comments Gavin Mee, VP Northern and Western Europe at Palo Alto Networks.

“As the digitalisation of industries in the UK accelerates, cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated, innovative and persistent. We see it as our mission to protect the growth of the UK with the very best cybersecurity platforms.”

