Cyber giant Palo Alto Networks is betting big on the UK
Having unveiled impressive office accommodation in the heart of London’s business district, it’s clear Palo Alto Networks is betting big on the UK.
The cybersecurity heavyweight is investing heavily on British shores in a bid to support the market’s expanding customer base, and the opening of new headquarters in the capital represents further proof of that.
Over the next five years, Palo Alto Networks has pledged to recruit almost 500 cybersecurity specialists, including engineers, sales teams, customer support staff and Unit 42 Threat Intelligence researchers, who will be based at the London site.
“As the UK works towards achieving the government’s ambition of becoming a technology and scientific superpower by 2030, cybersecurity will be critical to its success,” said Helmut Reisinger, CEO for the EMEA and LATAM regions at Palo Alto Networks.
“As new technologies transform how organisations across the UK operate, they are fueling a rapid increase in cyber threats that directly impact the levels of resilience and trust in an interconnected economy.
“We are thrilled to welcome our customers, partners and employees to our new headquarters in London, and we look forward to expanding our UK operations as we invest to safeguard the the country’s digital future.”
Palo Alto Networks: The cyber partner of choice
Palo Alto Networks was founded back in 2005 by Nir Zuk, whose goal was to provide large enterprises with the means to solve their network security headaches.
Today, the organisation’s revenue stands at a staggering US$6.89 billion, but its mission has always stayed the same: to be the cybersecurity partner of choice – “protecting our digital way of life”.
Zuk remains with the company, serving as CTO, while Nikesh Arora has been Chairman and CEO since 2018.
Palo Alto Networks began developing a presence in the UK in 2009 and, in the ensuing years, has succeeded in growing a significant customer base thanks to continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in AI, analytics, automation and orchestration.
By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the business is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of clients across clouds, networks and mobile devices.
Looking ahead, Palo Alto Networks plans to embark on a bold recruitment drive in the UK, training prospective workers from various different backgrounds in the process.
“Our new UK headquarters and continued investment in the UK builds on Palo Alto Networks’ commitment to the UK over the past 14 years, and will create new jobs and enhance our ability to help our customers stay ahead of emerging cyber threats,” comments Gavin Mee, VP Northern and Western Europe at Palo Alto Networks.
“As the digitalisation of industries in the UK accelerates, cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated, innovative and persistent. We see it as our mission to protect the growth of the UK with the very best cybersecurity platforms.”
