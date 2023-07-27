What these CEOs have learned from a decade in cybersecurity

It was back in 2013 that Anthony Young realised cybersecurity had reached a critical juncture.

Organisations were finally emerging from the global recession and investing in groundbreaking technologies and tools. At the same time, increased connectivity and new security vulnerabilities had left critical national infrastructure (CNI) dangerously exposed to cyber attacks.

A perfect storm of cyber risk had been created – along with a perfect opportunity to align digital transformation with security transformation.

“Unlike the big security players, who were saturating the market with glossy campaigns and empty promises, I was determined to offer a customised, cost-effective alternative with deep security expertise at its core,” says Young.

“Bridewell’s launch was fuelled by my passion for problem-solving and shaped through countless conversations with CISOs and CIOs. Hearing their security concerns drove me to explore ways to provide targeted, outcome-driven services to solve them and protect their critical business functions.”

Having started out as a small cybersecurity consultancy firm, Bridewell has become a fully-fledged leader in cyber services for some of the world’s most regulated organisations.

Young was joined at the helm by Co-CEO Scott Nicholson in 2016, with the pair working together to ensure operations stay on the right track.

