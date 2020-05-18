Panasonic Eyes Expansion into the Middle East MICE Industry

As the Middle East hospitality industry experiences a boom with a pipeline of projects under contract, technology giant Panasonic is looking to increase its presence in the region.

The company is aiming for a greater market share in the MICE and hospitality sector with its line-up of security, communication and professional display products.

READ MORE: dmg Events on the Rising MICE Industry in the GCC

Participating in the capacity of a Silver Sponsor for the 16th global edition of Hospitality Expansion Middle East, to be held from November 25th to 26th at Park Hyatt in Dubai, Panasonic aims to introduce more than 100+ pre-screened buyers including owners, operators, IT heads, technology heads and consultants from across the Middle East to the best technology providers in a focused 5-star business-to-business environment.

Yasuo Yamasaki, Director, System Solutions and Communications Division, Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa, said: "Reports indicate that the Middle East hospitality and tourism industry is the fastest growing in the world. With mega projects, events and luxury properties, the region is seeing a strong influx of tourists.

“Due to this forecasted increase in demand, the sector is going through capacity expansion as well as increasing investment into infrastructure. We would like to capitalize this opportunity towards understanding and contributing to this exciting development phase by offering products that will best suit the growing requirements of the region."

"To survive in a growing and increasingly competitive Middle East hospitality market, new innovations and facilities are the need of the hour to attract more guests and maximize the revenues. We look forward to establishing strategic and long-term tie-ups with hospitality project clients, consultants and facility operators."

Since its founding in 1918, Panasonic has expanded globally and now operates around 500 consolidated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.74 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2014.