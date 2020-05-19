Preview: The 2018 Mobile World Congress

2018’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) starts in Barcelona on Monday, with industry players keen to see what will unfold over the four-day exhibition.

The event will see some of the world’s leading technological innovators and manufacturers convene to reveal their latest products and mobile solutions.

So, what can we expect from this year’s MWC?

GSMA has focused the event around eight themes including Industry 4.0, AI, mobile networks and innovation, implying, as expected, that there will be a particular focus on new technologies.

Key speakers at the event will include the CEOs of leading telecommunications firms Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom and BT as 5G and IoT networks look set to be key topics of discussion throughout the week.

"The overriding mission is to mobilise the Internet of Things and we think that mobile is the most powerful, scaled platform to do that," said Andrew Parker, GSMA’s Programme Marketing Director for IoT, speaking to Business Chief. "The mobile industry can add serious value here."

Further, leading mobile developers including Samsung, LG, Huawei, Nokia and others will all be present at the conference, with the expectation that a number of next generation flagship handsets will be unveiled.

Welcoming over 100,000 visitors, MWC poses as the ideal platform for key industry players to showcase their latest products, technology and research, from mobile handsets to leading IoT applications.

For more information, see the official site of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2018.