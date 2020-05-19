Mastercard and M-KOPA Solar have partnered to light homes and businesses

Announced at the Mobile World Congress, the US-based finance company, Mastercard, and the Kenyan solar firm, M-KOPA Solar, announce their partnership.

The two companies aim to provide African’s without electricity with clean energy through a pay-as-you-go service.

M-KOPA with pilot Mastercard’s Quick Response (QR) payment system, creating a new channel for pay-as-you-go customers in Uganda.

The Kenyan firm currently provides 3mn people across East Africa with solar power, and Masterpass QR is active in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

“We may take for granted our ability to produce light with the simple flick of a switch. But for many around the world, simple things like having electricity can be life changing,” reported Kiki Del Valle, Senior Vice President of Commerce for Every Device at Mastercard.

“By using our digital payment capabilities, we want to make it easy for people to access reliable and regular sources of energy and become more economically resilient – earn a livelihood by working from home, keep shops and businesses open for longer and study after dark.”

The group of mobile network operators and banks using Masterpass QR can aid the M-KOPAs African growth without additional technology investments.

“We’ve proven that the pay-as-you-go solar model works in East Africa, but the off-grid market in Africa is tremendous. Our partnership with Mastercard provides the roadway for more solar services and infrastructure across the continent,” stated Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of M-KOPA Solar, Nick Hughes.

“QR technology holds great opportunity to extend the range of payment channels for customers and represents a step-change in our mutual goal to light up homes and businesses in Africa.”