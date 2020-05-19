Safaricom and Vodafone to partner on IoT technology for Kenyan athletes

The telecommunication companies Safaricom and Vodafone have partnered on an Internet of Things (IoT) project targeted at Kenyan athletes.

The technology is designed to boost athletes’ track performance and break the two-hour marathon mark, set by Dennis Kimetto.

The SUB2 project aims to combine science and technology in order to improve athletic performance, with the two firms working with scientists on the project.

“This application of IoT in athlete training in Iten and Eldoret will not only help Kenyan athletes improve their performance, it will further refine and fine-tune our IoT solution in readiness for nationwide deployment,” commented Thibaud Rerolle, Safaricom’s Technology Director.

The SUB2 smartwatch app, built by Vodafone, will provide telemetry with enhanced location, tracked using mobile networks.

The SUB2 app can now work with body sensors that can monitor contact time, cadence ad strike angle, 3D visualisation, and skin and land temperature.