Siemens boosts digital mobility solutions with acquisition

Siemens Mobility has announced its acquisition of leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider Padam Mobility.

This acquisition is designed to enhance Siemens Mobility’s intermodal transportation portfolio, one which creates smart mobility ecosystems by seamlessly combining public transport and new, shared mobility services.

This follows previous acquisitions by Siemens Mobility of companies at the forefront in developing intermodal transportation solutions, such as Hacon in 2017 and Bytemark in 2019, thereby reaffirming Siemens’ commitment to offering digital mobility solutions that increase access to public transportation and intermodal travel.

What will this acquisition give Siemens?

The acquisition of Padam Mobility, which provides AI-powered platforms and applications for on-demand and paratransit services, helping transit operators provide more efficient transportation, enhances Siemens Mobility's intelligent infrastructure portfolio focused on intermodal transportation, supporting transport operators as they integrate and coordinate different modes of transportation.

Padam’s proven software and intelligent solutions, which have already been successfully deployed in more than 70 locations worldwide with more than 1 million passengers having already enjoyed a smooth ride powered by the solution, will expand Siemens’ ability to provide travel options that integrate and coordinate on-demand and shared mobility.

“Having the ability to choose from the full spectrum of mobility options significantly improves the travel experience and turns the idea of seamless travel from the first to the last into reality,” says Andre Rodenbeck, CEO Rail Infrastructure at Siemens

How does Padam Mobility’s service work?

Based on powerful algorithms and AI, Padam Mobility’s demand responsive transport (DRT) platform is a software suite that is rebranded by public transportation operators to integrate microtransit and paratransit services.

It offers local communities worldwide an advanced management system that improves the travel experience for all users, allowing passengers to book their shared ride easily and letting drivers see their itinerary evolve in real time, thanks to a powerful dispatch, algorithms, and traffic data integration.

It provides transport operators with the ability to manage and supervise operations in real time and collect data to improve the service for users with the management interface. Furthermore, the simulation tool enables public transport authorities to determine the best solution for their needs, as it delivers data such as expected waiting times, cost estimations and filling rates.

Siemens Mobility going from strength to strength

A leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services.

With digitalisation, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability.

In the fiscal year 2020, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.1 billion and had around 38,500 employees worldwide. Further information is available