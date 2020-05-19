Uber launches in Mombasa, Kenya

Uber has launched in Mombasa, which brings the company’s growing global network to 399 cities. With the launch of Uber, an innovative technology platform, Mombasa joins the list of smart transportation hubs in Africa. Following the success of Uber in many other cities, Uber is excited to launch its service to the people of Mombasa.

Uber’s innovative platform connects drivers with riders in real time, at the touch of a button. Whether you’re going to work or going out with friends, Uber provides an affordable, safe and reliable way.

Mombasa’s natural beauty has always made it a popular tourist destination attracting local and international visitors, it is also a cultural and economic hub. This is one of the many reasons why Uber loves Mombasa - a city of beauty with a vibrant local spirit.

Nate Anderson, acting General Manager for Uber Kenya said: “We’re really excited to be launch Uber in Mombasa. Giving locals and visitors in Mombasa an affordable, easy and flexible choice to move around the city safely and reliably.”

Kagure Wamunyu, Operations Manager for Uber Kenya said: “For those who don’t know, Uber moves around millions of global citizens every day offering affordable and reliable rides at the touch of a button. By offering a friendly and reliable complement to existing transport options, we can help improve urban mobility in Mombasa, reduce traffic congestion and the environmental impact of vehicles at the same time.”

Kagure Wamunyu added: “Uber is a new and exciting platform that is changing the way Kenyans move around their cities and we are shaping the future of cities across the world. Mombasa is a cultural and economic hub as well as a popular tourist destination that has a need for safe, reliable and efficient transportation and we are so excited to be launching here.”



