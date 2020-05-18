FedEx Express : the logistics company of the year for Middle East 2017

The subsidiary of the world’s largest express transportation company FedEx Corp, FedEx Express, has been crowned the Express Logistics Company of the Year at the Logistics Middle East Awards 2017.

The company was recognized for its global reach and world-class services, enabling customers to access the world quickly and conveniently.

Over the past 12 months, customers all across the Middle East have benefited from an innovative temperature controlled packaging solutions, enabling industries with temperature-sensitive shipments to confidently transport their goods across the globe.

FedEx connects more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, and in May 2016, FedEx Express acquired TNT Express. The acquisition brought together the world’s largest air express network and a road network across the GCC and Europe, which will significantly reshape the global transportation and logistics industry.

“FedEx consistently goes above and beyond for our customers,” says David Ross, regional president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether they are Small or Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sending that ever so exciting first order overseas, multinational companies shipping large volumes of goods, or an individual wanting to send a loved one back home a package, we believe in delivering a positive experience for them, every time. Listening to the needs of our customers and local markets is the backbone of our Purple Promise – to make every customer experience outstanding.”

The award comes hot off the heels of being named as one of the Best Places to Work in the UAE, the seventh consecutive year it has been named as one of the regions outstanding employers.

The Logistics Middle East Awards, formerly known as the Supply Chain and Transport Awards (SCATA), were first held in 2007. The awards are a celebration of excellence for the great and the good of the supply chain and logistics communities in the Middle East.