Swisscom strives to find most innovative 5G application

In an announcement made by Swisscom, the company has reported its partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm to identify five of the world’s most innovative startups and research teams for 5G applications.

Those who win the Swisscom StartUp Challenge will be invited to Switzerland in 2021 for an Exploration Week. During the week, they will be able to conduct extensive testing on prototypes in Swisscom’s live 5G network in order to take the technology to the next level.

Those that travel to Switzerland will have access to the Swisscom 5G lab, its live network and to 5G devices. In addition the five startups/research teams will receive support from experts and mentors from the three companies.

Deadline for Swisscom 5G Startup Challenge applications is 11 October 2020.

Swisscom StartUp Challenge was launched in 2013, with this year’s challenge entirely focused on 5G and for the first time, open to startups and research teams globally. In the last seven years its winners have included: Ava, Exeon Analytics, Futurae and Sentifi.

The workings of the Swisscom 5G Startup Challenge

Those in the industry currently developing products or prototypes and want to exploit 5G’s potential, are invited to apply for the challenge.

10 of the most interesting applications will be invited to the final in December 2020. Of those 10 the top five will be selected to travel to Switzerland in March 2021. The five will spend a week prototype testing with the opportunity to exchange ideas with top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

In addition, in November 2020, the general public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite application, with the winner receiving the opportunity to travel to Mobile World Congress 2021.

