US$150mn Raised in Zetwerk Equity Round 

As TechCrunch points out, Zetwerk is the 25th Indian startup to become a unicorn in 2021. India is the world’s second-largest internet market. And Western investors—as well as manufacturing companies—should take note: more than 100 companies have used Zetwerk to move their supply chains to India over the past year.

Now, with US$150mn in its pocket and backed by Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Accel Partners, Zetwerk intends to expand into new technology, build its operations across the world, and become a market leader in industrial and consumer manufacturing. ‘We’re helping enterprises navigate the shift to digital manufacturing amidst rapidly changing global supply chains’, says CEO Amrit Acharya.

As Zetwerk aims to make end-to-end global supply chain solutions that make sourcing seamless, this funding will set it on the right track.

What Is Zetwerk?

A company that’s building the future of manufacturing. What it does is connect original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering procurement construction (EPC) to small enterprises. All products are customised—now a critical factor for success. And in addition to helping companies access quality machine parts, Zetwerk uses its Zetwerk Managed Inventory (ZMI) system to streamline global supply chains.

15+ countries served throughout North American, APAC, and EMEA

1000+ projects delivered on time

25+ industry specialities

100+ clients

What Services Does It Provide?

Whether you work in oil and gas, aerospace, or consumer electronics, Zetwerk provides die, sand, and investment casting, fabrication, precision machining, forging, sheet metal stamping, and injection moulding—in other words, all types of manufacturing tech. But wait, wait, there’s more:

Project Management. Uses proprietary software and on-site teams to communicate project status at each step of the way, from purchase orders to delivery.

Uses proprietary software and on-site teams to communicate project status at each step of the way, from purchase orders to delivery. Zetwerk Managed Inventory (ZMI). Stocks and manages inventory in local warehouses, cutting lead times to 5 days or fewer. Helps meet spikes and dips in production demand.

Stocks and manages inventory in local warehouses, cutting lead times to 5 days or fewer. Helps meet spikes and dips in production demand. Quality Certifications. ISO 9001:2015 certified and AS9100D aerospace quality certified. Ensures that all parts are inspected before they’re sent off.

ISO 9001:2015 certified and AS9100D aerospace quality certified. Ensures that all parts are inspected before they’re sent off. Logistics. It relies on a global network of suppliers to get you the goods. With its technology, it provides real-time information on your inventory levels and shipments.

What’s Its Trajectory?

‘In a short period of time, Zetwerk has become a leader in delivering fast and cost-effective manufacturing solutions’, says Jeremy Goldstein, D1 Capital Partners. Three years ago, in August 2018, Zetwerk raised its first seed funding. In February 2021, it completed a US$120mn Series D round of funding. Now, it’s valued at US$1.33bn, making it an official unicorn. And if it can fulfil its promise of providing practically unlimited manufacturing capabilities, it’ll gain even more influence in 2021.