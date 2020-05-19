Article
Technology

Vodafone and Sanku partner to implement IoT in flour mills

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The telecommunications company headquarter in the UK’s capital city, Vodafone, has partnered with Sanku (Project Healthy Children) to equip small flour mills in Africa with Internet of Things.

The project will see IoT enable the mills across the continent to efficiently produce nutritious fortified flour.

Over the next four years, Sanku will be providing the project with real-time, data-driven insights – to be used in 3,000 small scale flour mills.

The technology created by Sanku, dubbed the ‘dosifier’, can be used on rural mills to sustainably and cost-effectively fortify flour with key nutrients during the milling process.

Vodafone’s global IoT SIM and USB Connect technology will be used to scale the programme and achieve efficiency.

SEE ALSO:

Prior to the partnership, Sanku’s technology could monitor 25 mills, which could fortify flour for 125,000 people.

With the addition of IoT, the same worker could monitor 100 mills, fortifying enough flour for 500,000 people.

“Our dosifier has been incredibly successful to date, bringing fortified flour to communities in need across the developing world,” stated Felix Brooks-Church, Co-founder and CEO of Sanku.

“Vodafone’s IoT technology gives us the ability to significantly optimise and scale operations.” 

“Sanku currently helps provide fortified flour to around one million people and, with this new IoT connection, we are on a path to reach 100 million people by 2025.” 

VodafoneIoTSankuProject Healthy Children
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability