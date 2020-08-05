Vodafone to build 5G mobile private network for Centrica

The partnership announced by Vodafone will see the company collaborate with Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) to build the gas plant of the future at its Easington plant facility.

As part of the partnership, Vodafone will launch the first 5G ready mobile private network (MPN) for the oil and gas industry, which will help digitalise a large proportion of its critical maintenance and engineering operations. As a result the company will benefit from the ability to assess the risk and urgency of repairs in real time, streamline activities, reduce costs and increase environmental and worker safety, due to creating a fully connected digital ecosystem.

“Improved worker and environmental safety and increased efficiency are key goals in CSL’s business roadmap. The advancements in network performance, availability, reliability and latency offered by an MPN mean that new overlay services can be implemented to address all of these priorities,” commented Vodafone in a company statement.

The mobile private network built by Vodafone, harnesses Ericsson equipment to support a digital maintenance ecosystem for CSL, connecting employees to digital applications across the entire site to increase productivity and reduce cost.

Additionally, the mobile private network will provide CSL with real time visibility of work conducted at the plant, in addition to improved clarity when it comes to the condition and status of the multiple elements of the facility. Not only will this ensure productivity but also safety.

“The mobile private network we are building at our Easington terminal will help us address 1970s problems with a 21st Century solution, taking our business to the future from the moment it’s live. Safety is a critical measure of success at Centrica Storage and the solution we are putting in place in Easington will reduce risk for everyone on our site. By using this technology ahead of our peers, we will establish ourselves as leaders in the future of oil and gas processing,” commented Paul Stevens, Information System and Technology Director at Centrica Storage.

“The mobile private network will provide Centrica with a conduit through which we can connect a myriad of internet-enabled devices which now range from handheld personal devices to augmented reality headsets. This will improve safety, verification, asset performance and remote monitoring which ultimately leads to a safer, more reliable and cost efficient plant,” added Greg McKenna, CEO of Centrica Storage Limited.;

“Mobile private networks will revolutionise the way oil and gas plants are managed by increasing efficiency while also improving workers’ safety. Thanks to this powerful technology Centrica Storage can now start building the gas plant of the future and we are really excited to be with them on this journey,” concluded Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business.

