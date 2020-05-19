Vodafone partners with Kia and Hyundai for connect car deal

The South Korean automotive manufacturers, Kia and Hyundai, have partnered with the British telecommunications company, Vodafone.

The pan-European agreement aims to deliver fully-connected in-car infotainment and connected car service.

The manufacturers will be able to utilise the telecom’s technical expertise to provide for their European customers, including the firm’s Internet of Things (IoT) network.

“This strategic partnership will enable us to offer many more drivers maximum connectivity at the wheel, supported by a comprehensive European data network,” stated Jungsik Suh, Senior Vice President of ICT Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

“The system will launch across Europe next year with the arrival of upcoming Hyundai and Kia models, meaning customers will have the most accurate and relevant information at their fingertips.”

The new service will be available on new models from Kia and Hyundai in Europe from 2019.

“We are proud to be working with both Hyundai and Kia Motors to enhance the driving experience for their customers in Europe,” commented Stefano Gastaut, Director of IoT at Vodafone.

“Vodafone has extensive experience in providing connected car solutions to the automotive industry, helping car manufacturers continually innovate their in-car technology and customer experience.”

“We’re delighted to include Hyundai and Kia Motors as partners in this fast-evolving market.”