Article
Technology

Volkswagen Group reveals self-driving system partnership with Aurora Innovation

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Volkswagen Group is to use technology developed by self-driving vehicle startup Aurora Innovation to accelerate its own automation plans.

The two companies have been working discreetly together for the last six months, integrating Aurora's leading technologies into Volkswagen's vehicle platforms.

Their partnership was made public this week as Volkswagen targets the release of up to five driverless, 'Mobile-as-a-Service' (MaaS) vehicle fleets in separate cities in 2021.

Aurora has received plenty of publicity since being founded by former developers at Google, Uber and Tesla in 2016 and the company also revealed a partnership with South Korean manufacturer Hyundai this week.

"Working with Aurora, leading self-driving system company, will give us a giant leap forward in our mission to become the world's leading provider of sustainable mobility, with self-driving vehicles," said VW's Chief Digital Officer Johann Jungwirth.  

See also:


"Our aim is to create new Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions which customers will be really passionate about because they have been tailored to the human with highest safety standards, best-in-class user experience and digital intelligence."

Aurora CEO Chris Urmson added: "Our priority at Aurora is to make self-driving cars a reality quickly, broadly and safely, and we know we will get there faster by partnering with innovative automakers like the Volkswagen Group.

"This partnership establishes a deep collaboration using Aurora's self-driving technology, and together we will bring self-driving vehicles to market at scale."

AutomationVolkswagen GroupAurora InnovationSelf-Driving Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability