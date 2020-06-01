Volkswagen launches new digital ecommerce platform

Business Chief takes a look at how Volkswagen Middle East is making its sales business fit for the future with digitalisation.

With COVID-19 driving many businesses online, Volkswagen Middle East is no exception. In order to make its sales fit for the future, the company is digitalising its purchasing process alongside dealer partners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the digitalisations, the company has set up a new ecommerce platform to meet the digital demand, giving customers the option to purchase a vehicle remotely. As a result this keeps both staff and customers safe during the current climate and beyond.

Via the platform, customers can explore available options and select their desired vehicle online. In addition test drives can be arranged by appointment with the local dealership, while staying in line with the current safety regulations, as well as car reservations can be made with a deposit or full payment securely online or paid remotely with a dealership.

Customers looking to buy a car will have direct access to a sales representative via a live chat in order to discuss any further requirements.

Current vehicles available via the platform include any of the current available Volkswagen passenger vehicles from family SUVs such as: the Teramont, Touareg, Tiguan, sedan and hatchback models.

Volkswagen on a global and regional level is fully focused on the digitalisation of our company, from the products we introduce to the way we do business and how we interact with our customers. We are even more focused on this strategy to enable our business and our partners to be more adaptable and agile during these times,” said Victor Dalmau, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East.

“Launching online sales for Volkswagen Middle East was an utmost priority for us and we see this as the right step at the right time. Three of our major markets are now live, and we will continue to integrate this throughout the region to make sure we offer our customers a safe, effective and efficient sales process,” added Dalmau.

