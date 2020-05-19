Article
Technology

Volkswagen partners with Microsoft to develop cloud software

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Volkswagen AG, the German automotive manufacturer, has partnered with the US-based technology company, Microsoft.

The companies will develop the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, which they claim will be one of the largest clouds dedicated to the sector.

The cloud will be built using Microsoft’s Azure and IoT Edge services as the foundation.

From 2020, five million of the German firm’s vehicles will be connected to the ecosystem, which will enable fleets of cars to work as mobile Internet of Things (IoT) hubs.

SEE ALSO:

“The strategic partnership with Microsoft will turbocharge our digital transformation,” remarked Dr. Herbert Diess, Volkswagen AG’s CEO.

“Volkswagen, as one of the world’s largest automakers, and Microsoft, with its unique technological expertise, are outstandingly well-matched. Together, we will play a key role in shaping the future of auto-mobility.”

As part of the deal, Volkswagen is set to establish a new office for automotive cloud development, to be located near Microsoft’s headquarters in the US.

“Volkswagen is harnessing technology to digitally transform and deliver innovative new connected car services to its customers,” added the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella.

“The world’s leading companies run on Azure, and we are thrilled that Volkswagen has chosen Microsoft. Together we will reimagine the driving experience for people everywhere.”

 

MicrosoftVolkswagenCloudIoT
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability