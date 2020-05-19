What to expect at the Cross-border Fintech Conference in London tomorrow

The Cross-border Fintech: Regulation and the Law 2019 conference is tomorrow. Here is what to expect:

The conference takes place tomorrow, 6. June 2019 at Sofitel London St James. The event will provide delegates with the opportunity to discuss current market trends and pressing legal issues pertaining to the future of fintech. There will be a host of professionals, ranging from general counsel, partners, compliance officers, technology officers through to founders, directors and CEO’s.

The day is split into several sections. The morning begins with financial innovations and the legal department, focussing on the implementation of strategies to drive innovation; payments across borders: which explores how to balance purpose with process while reviewing the legal challenges of cross border payments.

Section two focuses on Distributed Ledger Technology. In the late morning the main topic will focus on blockchain and the possible legal issues incurred in participation in blockchain. Talks into the understanding of the growth of crypto-assets, and the legal management of them will follow.

Section three will look at the challenges that start-ups and financial institutions face with ‘Best practices for investment and acquisition: Valuation and investment for industry growth’ in the afternoon. Diversification in fintech industries will also be examined, advising on how to ensure inclusivity at all levels of a company.

Section four looks ahead to the future of fintech and the legal challenges faced by companies. The mid afternoon discusses Fraud prevention and automation, with e-discovery & AML compliance, due diligence & KYC. Delegates will participate in talks on innovation in finance, and how to distinguish how technological innovation navigates between business objectives and regulatory requirements, as well as how to analyse the latest trends digital regulatory reporting.

Major speakers include Alessandro Portolano, partner at Chiomenti; Kaushalya Somasundaram, Global Head of Fintech Partnerships and Strategy at HSBC; Robin Eyben, partner at Osborne Clarke; Lara Oyesanya, Legal Director of Klarna Bank; andJoy Van Cooten, Head of Legal at ACI Worldwide (EMEA) amongst many more.