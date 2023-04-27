Why has the UK blocked Microsoft's takeover of Activision?

Microsoft’s planned takeover of Activision looks dead in the water after the UK's competition watchdog blocked the US$69bn deal.

Activision Blizzard is behind many of the world's most successful and popular games, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga. Any acquisition would have been the largest in gaming history.

However, on Wednesday it was announced the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is responsible for strengthening business competition in the UK, had “prevented” the deal from being pushed through.

Equivalent regulators in the US and EU are yet to pass judgement on the merger, but it is now unlikely to happen unless the UK ban can be overturned on appeal.

Activision Blizzard is itself the product of a 2008 merger of Activision and Vivendi Games.

