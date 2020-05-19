Amazon to build €80m logistics centre in Germany's Rhineland

E-commerce giant Amazon is expanding its distribution network in Germany by building a new logistics centre in Frankenthal.

The project will take a year to complete after commissioning at the end of 2017, immediately bringing 1,000 jobs to the Frankenthal region of Rhineland-Palatinate, in the west of the country.

The logistics centre will have an area of about 50,000 square meters with approximately 1,200 parking spaces for employees. With an investment of 80 million euros, Amazon is responding to growing customer demand, offering customers an even greater product selection and supporting a growing number of independent merchants selling via Amazon Marketplace and using "Fulfillment by Amazon" for storage and shipping.

"We are pleased to announce today a new Amazon logistics centre in Germany, which will be launched in 2017. Already in the first twelve months, Amazon will create 1,000 permanent jobs in the region - with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from day one, "says Roy Perticucci, head of the European logistics network.”

The new location will be part of the European network, which currently consists of 31 logistics centres in seven countries, enabling Amazon to serve Germany and Europe quickly and reliably.

"We are delighted to see Amazon in Frankenthal. With the designation of new industrial areas in recent years, we have created excellent location factors," explains Martin Hebich, Lord Mayor of the City of Frankenthal (Palatinate). “With the establishment of a logistics centre of this size, we enable long-term, multi-faceted jobs with a broad range of salaries. This strengthens Frankenthal as a centre and is a gain for the entire metropolitan area. "

Amazon will start with the settings in spring and summer 2017. Frankenthal is looking for logistics managers, engineers, IT and personnel experts as well as dispatch staff.

Amazon currently has nine logistics centres in Germany, which are part of the European network and has created more than 13,000 permanent jobs in Germany, of which over 11,000 in the logistics centres. In addition, many jobs have emerged in the environment: the dealers on Amazon volume have created around 90,000 jobs in Germany alone. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than €15 billion in Europe, including infrastructure and facilities in logistics and customer service, Amazon Web Services data centres and research and development.

