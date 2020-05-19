Article
Daimler leads $175mn funding round into Uber rival Taxify

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Daimler is the leading backer in the latest funding drive into Uber's European rival Taxify, with the round raising $175mn.

Taxify, which was founded in Estonia in 2013 and has grown to operate in 25 countries with 500,000 drivers, has seen its value pass the $1bn mark for the first time after details of the investment were released.

Investors who joined Daimler in the round included the Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi, Europe-based Korelya Capital and Estonian fintech investor Taavet Hinrikus. As part of their terms of the deal, Daimler will take a seat on Taxify's board.

Taxify is set to invest the capital into a growth plan for central and eastern Europe and Africa, with rival Uber having faced a number of licensing struggles across the continent over recent years.

"We’re on a mission to build the future of mobility, and it’s great to have the support of investors like Daimler and Didi," said CEO and co-founder Markus Villig in a statement. "This is just the beginning as more and more people give up on car ownership and opt for on-demand transportation."

In recent months, Business Chief has reported on similar investments made by Daimler as it prepares for the future of mobility, including the purchase of a 10% stake in British mapping startup what3words and its acquisition of carsharing business car2go Europe.

