Daimler and Baidu sign MoU to expand automated driving partnership

The German automotive firm, Daimler, and the Chinese technology company, Baidu, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend their autonomous driving partnership.

The two firms partnered in 2017 to develop Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform and now aim to further strengthen their agreement through the platform.

Daimler and Baidu have set the target of integrating the technology firm’s connectivity services into a Mercedes-Benz infotainment system MBUX.

“With the changes facing the industry today, we have worked consistently to implement our C.A.S.E. strategy for innovation both globally and at a local level in China,” stated Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management at Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

“In particular, automated driving and connectivity are progressing at an unprecedented rate in China, and our continued success depends not only on staying ahead of these trends but on leading them.”

“Daimler and Baidu already enjoy a strong partnership in these two fields, and the signing of this memorandum marks a new milestone in the cooperation between our two companies.”

“In the era of artificial intelligence and big data, the automotive industry will evolve according to a drastically different logic – from vertical integration to a platform-based ecosystem – making now the optimal time for global automakers and tech companies to work together and deepen cooperation in building an intelligent ecosystem,” remarked Mr Robin Li, Chairman and CEO of Baidu.

“It is my hope that this strengthened partnership between Baidu and Daimler will lead to more cross-industry collaboration and push forward the global automated driving industry.”

Image: Daimler