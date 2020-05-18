DHL new depot will help make new Istanbul airport a regional hub in Asia Minor

DHL Express Turkey’s managing director Markus Reckling announced on March 5 that his company will work with İGA to create a dedicated DHL logistics hub at the new Istanbul airport, which is due to be completed in 2017. Located 35 kilometres from the centre of Istanbul on a 7,650-hectare site close to the Black Sea, the gateway will replace Atatürk Airport and provide the capacity needed to support the continued rapid growth of air traffic and the hub operations of Turkish Airlines.

The cargo centre will ensure perfect connectivity at the new airport, said Reckling. “It will be able to provide the fastest and most reliable and highest quality services into and out of Turkey. This will be the foundation for developing Turkey to the next level and transforming Turkey into a regional hub,” he said.

Soner Akkurt, CCO of İGA Havalimani Isletmesi AS, commented: “İGA is building the Istanbul New Airport not only to serve as a hub for passengers and airline companies, but also as a global centre for cargo and logistics companies. The MoU signed with Deutsche Post DHL, the largest cargo company in Turkey and one of the leading brands in the world, is another step in that direction and will lead to the construction and operation of a 20,000 square metre Regional Operation Centre, complete with support facilities, and space for further expansion."