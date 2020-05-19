DHL and Engen announce major African retail partnership

Follow @ ShereeHanna

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider and Engen, Africa’s leading multinational fuel retailer and provider of convenience services, have signed a retail partnership, in a bid to provide customers with better access to global express services.

A consumer looking to send documents or parcels overseas can simply walk into an Engen service station to send their shipment, ensuring greater convenience and accessibility to the powerful global network which DHL offers.

This includes all domestic and international shipments to major centres across over 220 countries worldwide.

The project, which will pilot at four Engen service stations in the Namibian capital Windhoek, will then be rolled out in phases. Botswana, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and Tanzania are earmarked for the second phase.

Consumers will also be able to take advantage of DHL’s new product offering, Express Easy, at the Engen outlets.

Express Easy provides an easy way to send documents or parcels, as consumers can choose an envelope or one of seven box sizes and enjoy a fixed price for that size, rather than paying a rate based on the weight of the parcel.

Consumers are simply able to pick their box, pay the fixed rate and send their document or parcel to any of DHL’s global destinations.

Sumesh Rahavendra, Head of Marketing for DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, welcomed the news, saying that it would have a great impact on consumers across the continent.

He said: “The express logistics industry, and specifically retail services for consumers and small and medium enterprises, are becoming hugely important in Africa.

“For us to better service this market and open up global opportunities for students, small business owners and general consumers, we needed to both increase access to our express products but, simultaneously, make it easier and more affordable to use them.

“Engen is therefore an obvious partner for us – they are not only a solid African business but have an extensive retail network across the continent, which can benefit consumers.”

Nangula Hamunyela, Managing Director of Engen in Namibia, said: “As one of Africa’s leading energy companies, we consistently look for ways to deliver on our brand promise of ‘With us you are Number One’.

“Partnering with DHL means that we can extend our capabilities and give our valued customers the access and affordability around express services that they need.”