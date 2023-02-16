Unilever: Do full-year results signal start of new era?

Unilever, the European consumer goods giant, posted a strong set of full-year results for 2022 last week.

Underlying sales growth accelerated to 9% compared to last year, while turnover increased by 14.5% to €60.1 billion (US$64.1 bn).

It marks the first time Unilever has reported on its full-year performance since the business was restructured as five new Business Groups: Beauty and Wellbeing; Personal Care; Home Care; Nutrition; and Ice Cream.

The best sales growth came in the Home Care function (up 11.8%), followed by Ice Cream (9%) and Nutrition (8.6%).

