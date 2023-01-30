Hein Schumacher: Who is Unilever's new Chief Executive?

It's fair to say Hein Schumacher has amassed his fair share of industry experience over the years.

The consumer goods executive – who takes up his new post as CEO at Unilever from 1 July – currently heads up FrieslandCampina, which operates in more than 40 countries across the world.

Unilever said Schumacher had "delivered significant portfolio and organisation change" during his five years with the US$12 billion Dutch dairy business, helping it to become "more focused, growth-driven and sustainable".

The multi-national firm claimed to have scoured the globe for a new chief following the announcement that Alan Jope would be retiring this year.