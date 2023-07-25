Company profile: Consumer goods giant Unilever

Schumacher can boast plenty of industry experience, having served as CFO and then CEO at FrieslandCampina from 2014 onwards. Before that, he spent more than a decade at H.J. Heinz, where he progressed through the ranks in impressive fashion.

The Chief Executive is supported by Graeme Pitkethly, who has been with Unilever for more than 20 years and became CFO back in 2015. Conny Braams was appointed to the role of Chief Digital and Commercial Officer last year, taking responsibility for the organisation’s end-to-end digital transformation, as well as marketing and customer development worldwide.

Each of the five Business Groups at Unilever is led by its own President.

A sustainability leader

Unilever has long been trailblazer when it comes to research into sustainability and how to become a more responsible company.

Back in 1996, the business made an ambitious commitment to source all fish from sustainable stocks and started working with the The World Wide Fund for Nature to establish a certification programme for sustainable fisheries. Working again with the WWF, Unilever became a founding member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil aimed at increasing the amount of certified, sustainable palm oil that is available and setting sustainability criteria. There later followed a commitment to draw all palm oil from sustainable sources by 2015.

Unilever has repeatedly earned itself a place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and, in 2020, set out an ambitious new range of measures and commitments designed to fight climate change. This includes a pledge to achieve net zero emissions from all products by 2039 and a commitment to eliminate fossil fuels in cleaning products by 2030.

How's Unilever doing on DE&I?

Unilever has previously set out a wide range of commitments and actions to help build a more equitable society. Its aim is to raise living standards across its value chain, create opportunities through inclusivity and prepare people for the future of work.

In 2021, the company opted to remove the word ‘normal’ from all products in its Beauty and Personal Care divisions, coinciding with the launch of a new Positive Beauty vision and strategy.

Last year, Unilever brand Persil added accessible QR codes to packs which allow blind and partially sighted customers to access product, usage, safety and recycling information.

Key DE&I goals include having a workforce where at least one in 20 people have disabilities, while spending more than US$2.2bn with diverse businesses by 2025.