Article
Corporate Finance

European Central Bank's stimulus package fails to revive financial markets

By Jess Shanahan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In an effort to revive financial markets the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates from 0.05 percent to 0. However, the region’s stock markets only enjoyed a brief bounce as ECB’s Chief Mario Draghi played down the possibility of further cuts to interest rates.

At a news conference when the stimulus package was announced Draghi said: “From today’s perspective and taking into account the support of our measures to growth and inflation, we don’t anticipate that it will be necessary to reduce rates further. Of course, new facts can change the situation and the outlook.”

Investors seem unconvinced by these measures as the stock market closed sharply down after the package was announced.

As part of this bold move from the ECB, there will also be a reduction in the interest rate on deposits held by banks at the ECB to minus 0.4 percent, from minus 0.3 percent. This encourages banks to lend rather than holding money in the central bank.

More lending would promote growth and put more money into the economy. The rate cut and the other measures to expand stimulus underline how far the ECB sees itself from achieving its goal of inflation of just under 2 percent.

Low or negative inflation has raised fears that Europe may become stuck in deflation, in which stagnant prices weigh on wages, investment and economic growth for years.

Follow @BizReviewEurope

EUbanksECBinterest rates
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability