Article
Corporate Finance

Eurozone growth hit seven-year high at the end of 2017, according to new figures

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The eurozone economy closed 2017 by achieving its best growth for nearly seven years, a survey released on Thursday revealed.

A surge in manufacturing productivity across all major European economies, along with accelerated services, contributed to IHS Markit’s Final Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index increasing to 58.1 in December.

This was a significant improvement from the 57.5 figure in November and the highest number since February 2011 as fourth-quarter economic growth stood at 0.8%.

See also:


"A stellar end to 2017 for the euro zone rounded off the best year for over a decade, continuing to confound widely held fears that rising political uncertainty would curb economic growth," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Employment is also on the up on the continent, with companies hiring staff at a growth rate unmatched in the last 17 years and unemployment dropping to 8.8%.

The signs are that such upward momentum will continue in 2018, with IHS Markit's composite new orders index climbing to 58.0 last month - its highest since July 2007 - from 57.3.

European UnionEurozone growthEurope economyGrowth in Europe
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability