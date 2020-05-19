Article
Corporate Finance

Ford to drop vehicle production under European restructure

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The US car manufacturer, Ford Motor Company, is reportedly to cut the production of several vehicles as part of the restructuring plans for its European business.

The company has plans to stop manufacturing its Mondeo, Galaxy, and S-Max models, according to sources who revealed the news to the Sunday Times.

The firm intends to focus more on sport utility vehicles as part of its strategy for the future, the sources claim.

As part of the restructuring, which the company’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett revealed could cost up to $11bn in July, Ford is expected to also cut jobs.

SEE ALSO:

Up to 12% of the firm’s global workforce are at risk – a total of 24,000 members of staff – with the company allegedly focusing mainly on European operations, especially Germany and Spain.

The company is currently working on “deep and fundamental” plans for its European unit in its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

According to the President of Ford Europe, Steven Armstrong, the firm is “aggressively attacking costs, implementing facility and product program efficiencies to lower product and material cost, as well as capital intensity in Europe,” the Sunday Times reported.

FordUS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability