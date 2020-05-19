Article
Mozambique to host 12th United States-Africa Business Summit

May 19, 2020
The 12th annual United States-Africa Business Summit will be held in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital city, between 18 and 22 June.

The nation’s Confederation of Business Associations of Mozambique (CTA) is currently working with the US Corporate Council on Africa and the government to arrange the event.

The conference will bring together global executives, government officials, and academic leaders to discuss investment and economic growth across the continent.

“We shall host this event at a time when the country is taking firm steps towards a definitive and lasting peace, which is the fundamental condition for improving the business climate and promoting socio economic development,” stated the Prime Minister of Mozambique, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, according to Radio Mozambique.

“This macro-economic stability rests on continual improvement in production and productivity, arising fundamentally from our banking on agriculture, energy, tourism and infrastructures as the focal areas for diversifying and stimulating our economy”.

“The summit would be a challenge for Mozambican businesses, which must be prepared to meet the demand for goods and services, including accommodation, transport, food and entertainment”.

Key sectors such as agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, trade facilitation, ICT, and finance are expected to be covered at the summit.

