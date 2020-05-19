Article
Corporate Finance

Industry output in Germany hits six-year high with 2.6% rise in a month

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Germany's industry enjoyed its best month in six years in August, according to new figures.

Increased global demand saw output rise by 2.6% from July, its biggest level since July 2011, after forecasters had predicted a 0.9% gain.  

Stocks in DAX .GDAXI touched an all-time high after the data was released by Berlin's Economy Ministry on Monday, with stocks rising generally across Europe.

See also:


"The data is finally catching up with some of the very positive readings we have seen in recent business surveys," said Jennifer McKeown, chief European economist at Capital Economics in London.

"Germany’s economy is on track for a strong third quarter and given the supportive global environment and monetary policy, I don’t see much reason for any significant slowdown in growth in the second half of the year."

Production was up by 4.7% compared to the same period in 2016 - and experts predict the second half of 2017 will see continued growth for the continent's most successful economy.

GermanyGerman economyGerman industryGerman production
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability