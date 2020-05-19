Article
Corporate Finance

JPMorgan plans to boost presence in Frankfurt following Brexit

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Following Brexit, several major banks in the US plans to move a total of €250bn (US$283bn) in assets to Frankfurt, Germany.

JP Morgan is anticipated to lead the transition, according to Bloomberg, with firms such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup to join the asset move.

The banks are expected to begin the move after the UK has left the European Union (EU), launching German bases in order to comply with new regulations.

The American banks will increase the assets they currently hold in the German city, with the potential for assets to increase tenfold.

SEE ALSO:

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the final size of the assets, which include derivatives contracts with EU clients, could be subject to change dependant on talks around Brexit.

Frankfurt is already the trading hub of New York-based Citigroup, with JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley all expected to follow.

It is anticipated that Bank of American Merrill Lynch will select Paris as the base for its operations within the EU.

JP Morgan’s leadership announced last year its intentions to move hundreds of its staff from its London office to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg.

In July 2017, the firm’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, confirmed Frankfurt as a hub location due to existing licenses.

GermanyUSBrexitFrankfurt
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability