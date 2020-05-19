Article
Corporate Finance

MANN+HUMMEL acquires shares in Germany’s Seccua Holding AG

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The German manufacturing company, MANN+HUMMEL, has announced its acquisition of shares in Seccua Holding AG.

The company invested in the filtration solutions developer based in Steingaden, Germany. Seccua was founded in 2005 and has become an innovative leader in filtration solutions without the use of chemicals.

Following its acquisition of MICRODYN-NADIR in 2015, MANN+HUMMEL has increased its focus on the water and wastewater industry.

SEE ALSO:

“The topic of water treatment is becoming increasingly important. MANN+HUMMEL offers innovative solutions for clean and healthy drinking water,” commented Werner Lieberherr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the MANN+HUMMEL Group.

“We are therefore looking forward to a successful joint future and are convinced, in addition to our technology leadership, to have set perfect preconditions to achieve market leadership in the drinking water market soon.”

The private sector’s water treatment industry is expected to be worth €30bn (US$34mn) by 2025, according to a study by Grandview Research.

GermanyMANN+HUMMELSeccuawater
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability