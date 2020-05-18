A new drilling rig for Abu Dhabi's NDC - with more to follow

The leading provider of diversified fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the onshore and offshore oil & gas and renewable energy industries, UAE based Lamprell has announced that National Drilling Company (NDC) of Abu Dhabi has exercised one of its existing options and awarded a contract to Lamprell for the construction and delivery of a high specification jackup drilling rig. Lamprell has previously been awarded contracts by NDC for a series of eight rigs and this ninth rig will be of the same design. The LeTourneau-designed, Super 116E (Enhanced) Class mobile offshore drilling unit will be constructed at Lamprell’s facility in Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a planned delivery in Q2 2017.

NDC has further options for Lamprell to build up to two further jackup rigs of the same design, which have been extended to 3Q 2015.

James Moffat, Chief Executive Officer, Lamprell, said: "I am delighted to be able to announce this new award from NDC, thereby extending our on-going relationship with our largest client by way of a ninth new build jackup rig in the series. This is particularly pleasing given the backdrop of a challenging market environment. We are proud of the continuing confidence that NDC has shown in our track record for delivering high quality work competitively and to schedule and this consistent focus on client satisfaction is one of Lamprell’s key strengths. We take this opportunity to thank NDC for this further business.

"With Lamprell now constructing a total of seven new rigs, we are establishing a reputation as a leading fabricator for major projects in the global energy market. Our focus will be on maintaining the highest standards of project execution and using our competitive position to convert our pipeline into contract wins.”