Premium Credit to launch new set of digital services

British insurance premium finance company, Premium Credit, has launched a set of digital services – a first for the premium finance industry.

The aim is for these services to transform the customer journey for the brokers’ clients. They will include a mobile app and an enhanced customer portal, both created using cutting-edge technologies to make the customer journey easier and simpler.

The app is available on iOS and Android, and allows Premium Credit’s retail broker customers to manager their information and Credit Agreement, which the customer portal ensures retail and commercial customers can do the same.

Both pieces of software allow easy access to customers’ Premium Credit accounts, including managing multiple agreements, direct debit payments, and altering personal details. This should cut down on admin and reduce broker call centre queries.

Simon Moran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Premium Credit, said: “We offer a very effective method to provide premium finance. Our overall goal is to make it easy for brokers’ customers to interact with us in any way they choose, and digital transformation plays an important role in getting us there.”