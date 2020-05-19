RSRCHXchange acquired by Liquidnet

Liquidnet, the New York based investment network, has acquired London’s RSRCHXchange, a fintech company that provides a marketplace for financial research.

The move was announced in a press release, with Liquidnet profiling RSRCHXchange’s ability to digitize large volumes of content and provide a cloud-based hub simplifying the activities of research providers and asset managers.

Vicky Sanders, the co-founder of RSRCHXchange, said “RSRCHXchange was created to leverage technology-driven solutions to empower members of an investment team to efficiently access the most relevant research and market insight to help inform their investment decisions,” while co-founder Jeremy Davies added that “tapping Liquidnet’s global resources will help us accelerate innovation, insert this critical insight into the investment process at the earliest stage possible, and seamlessly distribute it through the Liquidnet platform.”

Liquidnet placed the acquisition in a lineage with its 2017 acquisition of OTAS Technologies and their analytics suite, which informed the company’s focus of integrating AI-powered decision support and analytics into its trading platform.

Liquidnet says that the purchase will aid in its evolution as a global investment network, enabling it to embed a new level of research and analytics into its platform. Brian Conroy, President of Liquidnet, said: “By adding RSRCHXchange to our already extensive network, we are taking another important step in our mission to intelligently connect the world’s investors to the world’s investments and leverage technology to add value to each stage of the investment process.”

Sanders and Davies will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of RSRCHXchange while reporting directly to Conroy as they develop an integrated solution.