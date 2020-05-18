Article
Corporate Finance

Russia plans major airport in Cuba with Abu Dhabi investors

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

The proposed airport, in which Russia would invest at least $200 million, could serve as a hub for the entire Latin American region. Speaking to regional news organisation The National, the Russian trade and industry minister Denis Manturov said discussions had taken place with Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment company Mubadala to invest in the megaproject which could also include redeveloping a port and building a railway line.

Cuba has only one international airport, said Manturov, and it is planning to use one of its ex-military bases to build a big airport hub for Latin America.

A spokesperson for the Mubadala Development Company said the business “is regularly reviewing a number of different investment opportunities with its Russian partners.” Battered by international sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, Russia is strengthening ties with trading partners in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

Russia’s involvement in the project is part of a move by President Vladimir Putin to effectively write off about $32 billion of debt from the Soviet era, when Cuba relied heavily on USSR support. Cuba will still have to pay back more than $3 billion in 10 years under a deal revealed last summer.

Mr Manturov has held several meetings with government officials and sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi, where he is leading a huge delegation of Russian arms makers at the IDEX military exhibition.

RussiaCubaAbu Dhabiairport
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability