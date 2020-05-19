Article
Corporate Finance

Switzerland’s Temenos in talks to buy Fidessa for £1.4bn

By Jason Harris
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Temenos, a Swiss banking software company, has revealed in a statement that it is in advanced talks to buy UK-based trading software provider Fidessa in an all cash deal worth £1.41bn.

Should Fidessa accept the offer, the firm will receive £35.67 in cash per share from Temenos, a significant 25.1% premium on its unaffected share price.

See also:

Fidessa has stated that it intends to accept an offer, however, there is no guarantee that one will be made at this point.

“Should a firm offer be made pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Code by Temenos at the level of the Possible Offer, the Board of Fidessa intends to recommend its acceptance to Fidessa shareholders,” Temenos said.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for Fidessa.”

Off the back of the announcement, Fidessa’s shares reached an all-time high of £29.15 per share, reflecting a market capitalisation of £1.1bn.

Further, the proposed acquisition seems a strategically sound move from Temenos, with Fidessa having recently revealed strong performance last year with a 7% jump in its revenue to £353.9mn.

FintechTemenosFidessaBanking software
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability