Telefónica's Wayra UK reveals new plans to help digital startups

Wayra UK, the accelerator supported by telecoms giant Telefónica, has revealed a fresh vision to finance digital startups in the country.

The London-based business will expand into regional bases with the United Kingdom and focus particular support on transport technology and cyber security startups.

It will open a new Intelligent Mobility Accelerator in Milton Keynes while also extending its partnership with the government over its National Cyber Security Programme.

Business Matters also reports that Wayra UK's A Wayra Fair By Design programme, opening up in Oldham, will fund seven startups per year that focus on doing 'social good'.

"These new programmes show that Wayra UK is reaching a new level in supporting UK start-ups," said Gary Stewart, director of Wayra UK.

"Our support goes beyond just funding, we’re also giving them access to the scale and expertise of Telefonica, including access to coaches and mentors.

"In return, we benefit from innovations that help boost the economy through profits, job creation and creating cost savings, as well as providing valuable data and insights."

Wayra UK was founded in 2012 and has since helped finance over 160 startups with $150mn worth of funding.