Article
Corporate Finance

Telefónica's Wayra UK reveals new plans to help digital startups

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Wayra UK, the accelerator supported by telecoms giant Telefónica, has revealed a fresh vision to finance digital startups in the country.

The London-based business will expand into regional bases with the United Kingdom and focus particular support on transport technology and cyber security startups.

It will open a new Intelligent Mobility Accelerator in Milton Keynes while also extending its partnership with the government over its National Cyber Security Programme.

See also:


Business Matters also reports that Wayra UK's A Wayra Fair By Design programme, opening up in Oldham, will fund seven startups per year that focus on doing 'social good'.

"These new programmes show that Wayra UK is reaching a new level in supporting UK start-ups," said Gary Stewart, director of Wayra UK.

"Our support goes beyond just funding, we’re also giving them access to the scale and expertise of Telefonica, including access to coaches and mentors.

"In return, we benefit from innovations that help boost the economy through profits, job creation and creating cost savings, as well as providing valuable data and insights."

Wayra UK was founded in 2012 and has since helped finance over 160 startups with $150mn worth of funding.

Digital TransformationTechnology disruptionWayra UK fundingStartup Funding
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability