Article
Corporate Finance

Tunisia’s cross-border trade hit by Libyan troubles

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

There is huge uncertainty in North Africa, with Libya in particular descending into chaos. But neighbouring countries are affected too. Al Jazeera has found that the situation along the 1,000 kilometre border between Libya and Tunisia has deteriorated since the latter’s government imposed an export tax of around $15 upon travellers moving goods through land border crossings.

Libyans used to cross regularly, now they simply do not come, though the borders technically remain open, and it’s not just because of the new tariffs. Reacting to a declaration from the World Bank that illegal cross border trade is costing Tunisia more than $600 million per year, the government decided to clamp down. The tax is one response, however the mounting insecurity within Libya is also a major factor. The entire border area has been declared a military zone and the army has been deployed to stop weapons or fighters getting into the country.

However this is impacting living standards in the area, particularly among young Tunisians. What the government regards as smuggling is seen locally as a legitimate traditional trading activity, one that gains them a subsistence but not much more. The situation has hit young people particularly hard in an area where economic development is close to stagnant. Though none are thought to have succumbed as yet, the likelihood is that unemployed men will be driven to join militant groups in the area, including ISIS.

World BankTunisiaLibyacross-border trade
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability