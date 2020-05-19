OiLibya changes its name to Ola Energy

Libya Oil Kenya Limited (LOKL), which trades as OiLibya, has officially changed its name to Ola Energy.

The African oil marketer has rebranded across all its 1,100 outlets in 17 African markets.

The new name stands for Oil Libya Africa, and forms part of the company’s expansion strategy that aims to open more fuel stations.

“This new brand captures the essence of our company as a modern energy player across our footprint in Kenya and Africa,” Mazin Ramadan, CEO of Libya Oil Holdings.

“Our teams and partners are committed to working together as one to deliver on the promise of our new brand; by ensuring that our customers always come first, we will offer a standard of excellence in our products and services that distinguishes us from the crowd and befits the vitality of this magnificent continent.”

The company will phase out its logo, with the transition expected to continue until mid-2020.

“By the end of 2019, we expect to have more than 100 stations in Kenya with more resources being dedicated to our lubricant market as well as liquified petroleum gas,” stated Duncan Murashiki, General Manager of Ola Energy Kenya.