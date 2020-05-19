Nj Ayuk named one of the most influential Africans

Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Nj Ayuk is named one of the top 100 most influential Africans in 2019.

Who is Nj Ayuk?

Nj Ayuk, is a leading authority in the African energy sector, founder of Centurion Law group and an Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. Through his work he strives to ensure that business - in particular oil and gas - drive a positive impact on the African region in addition to local content development. Nj Ayuk also dedicates his time to help African entrepreneurs and emerging African talent.

Nj Ayuk was listed for his efforts to provide remedies for the continents’ resource curse and his comprehensive book detailing how Africa can better utilise its natural resources to fuel economic growth and as a result improve the lives of millions of Africans.

“It is humbling, to be honored but in my heart, I know you did not buy into our message just for me, you did because you believe in what Africa and Africans can be. We should never apologise for being Pan African and Pro Africa,” declared NJ Ayuk. “This is proof that the message of the African Energy Chamber and Billions At Play: The African Energy and Doing Deals that energy must work better for Africans is being heard,” he added.

SEE ALSO:

Who is the African Energy Chamber?

“At the forefront of the African energy industry”, the African Energy Chamber was established to work with companies in the energy sector to optimise their networks.

Currently, the African region is predicted to see standard aggregated growth over the next 15 years, providing vast opportunities to capitalise on this via strategic partnerships and trade. The chamber strives to connect governments and businesses together to drive this growth within the energy sector in Africa.

For more information on business topics in the Middle East and Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief MEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.